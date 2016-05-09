COUPONING : 1 joueur acheté = 1 joueur offert chez E.Réel Annecy

E.Réel Annecy : L'espace de Réalité virtuelle, vous fait profiter sur tout le mois de juin de son offre Découverte. Escape Game VR, Shooting, Arcade, une diversité de jeux multiplayers ou en solo. Choisissez votre aventure et entrez dans l'E.Réalité.
Du 1er au 30 Juin 2018
1 joueur acheté / 1 joueur offert avec le code EREELMOVEON
Réservation en ligne ou au 04.50.22.08.60
Offre non cumulable avec d'autres promotions en cours
E.Réel
486 Route des Prés Rollier, SILLINGY (74330)
Tel : +33(0)4.50.22.08.60
Facebook : www.facebook.com/EreelAnnecyVR/
Web : www.ereel.fr/
Horaires :
Lundi : 14h00 - 20h00
Mardi : 10h00 - 20h00
Mercredi : 10h00 - 20h00
Jeudi : 10h00 - 21h00
Vendredi 10h00 - 22h00
Samedi : 10h00 - 23h00
Dimanche : 14h00 - 19h00
Du 1er au 30 Juin 2018
1 joueur acheté / 1 joueur offert avec le code EREELMOVEON
Réservation en ligne ou au 04.50.22.08.60
Offre non cumulable avec d'autres promotions en cours
E.Réel
486 Route des Prés Rollier, SILLINGY (74330)
Tel : +33(0)4.50.22.08.60
Facebook : www.facebook.com/EreelAnnecyVR/
Web : www.ereel.fr/
Horaires :
Lundi : 14h00 - 20h00
Mardi : 10h00 - 20h00
Mercredi : 10h00 - 20h00
Jeudi : 10h00 - 21h00
Vendredi 10h00 - 22h00
Samedi : 10h00 - 23h00
Dimanche : 14h00 - 19h00